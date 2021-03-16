Indore

Government job aspirants on Tuesday staged a protest against ​conducting state civil service examination ​until Madhya Pradesh High Court​ gives its​​ ​verdict on petitions pending on quota and other issues.

The state service examination-2019 has been embroiled in controversies since OBC quota was increased from 14 per cent to 27 per cent and petitions were filed in High Court.

Following legal tangles, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission could not declare results of the preliminary exam for 10 months.

However, it is now preparing for holding main exam also which is held from March 21 to 26.

Before the main exam is conducted, many candidates gathered outside MPPSC office on Tuesday and raised slogans demanding ​the ​suspension of exams.

They stated that MPPSC should not conduct main exams until ​the ​court decides on quota and other petitions.

MPPSC officers stated that it wa​​s not possible for them to suspend the exams. They stated that the court had not granted any stay on conducting​ ​the main exam.

Heavy police had also reached MPPSC office to avoid any untoward situation. As MPPSC denied suspending main exam, the candidates left saying that they would move court over the matter.