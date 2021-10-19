Indore: ​Camps in all wards for water supply woes

Indore

Your taps do not supply water? Or even if it does, then the water stinks? All such complaints will be accepted during special camps to be organised by IMC in all 85 wards in the city till October 26.

Additional municipal commissioner Bhavya Mittal said that the problems related to water supply will be taken from water tax payers. The camps will accept applications related to bills being issued even before tap connection was done, problems related to dirty water, no water coming from taps, water tax bills etc, she said.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has appealed to the citizens to show up at the camps and file complaints related to their woes. They will be resolved within a prescribed time limit, she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:16 PM IST