Indore: Campaign launches to help city women to keep themselves fit and healthy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the fear of coronavirus infection has come down, Adventure Women Group of Indore launched a campaign for women to get healthier.

The motive of the group is to encourage women to take care of their fitness while taking care of their various responsibilities.

“Women often ignore taking care of their health whereas they ensure better health of the family,” Shrestha Goyal, founder of Adventure Women Group, says.

A lot of women, Goyal adds, suffer from several health issues. “We have to make extra efforts to convince the women to take out some ‘me time’ and focus on their own health,” Goyal says.

The Group has decided to conduct various fitness activities for women in the city, with an aim to promote sports under ‘Fit India Campaign’.

On the occasion of launching the campaign, the women gathered at a sports club and played cricket. They learned warm-up exercises and discussed various ways to stay healthy.

“Our group activities will be working on health awareness, team building and self-confidence of women and very soon we are going to plan National Trekking and Himalaya Trekking,” Goyal says.

The group has also set a target to climb Mount Everest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST