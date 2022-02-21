Indore: ​Offline classes with 100% capacity on UTD campus starts today

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments and institutes are going to hold classes in offline mode with 100% capacity on Monday.

With Covid-19 cases coming down significantly, the university departments have sent messages to the students asking them to show up for classes from Monday. Some of the departments have already started holding offline classes from last week itself.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued instructions to all colleges and universities to conduct offline classes as Covid-19 cases have come down. Under these instructions, 75 per cent attendance will become mandatory for appearing in the examination from now on.

From January, offline classes were stopped in the departments due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Some departments of the university later had resumed classes with 50 per cent of the capacity.

Now, all departments are going to hold offline classes from Monday.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:41 AM IST