Indore: Bypass service road to be widened to four lanes  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The service road of the Bypass will be widened to two lanes on each side of the Bypass on its entire stretch of 24 kilometres from Rau Circle to DPS Nipania. A two-year deadline has been set for the completion of the project at a total cost of Rs 77 crores.

This entire stretch was inspected on Saturday by mayorPushyamitra Bhargava and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh.

The mayor said that there is a lot of traffic pressure on the service lane of the bypass and resultantly this widening has been planned.

“We have visited the entire service route and the widening work will be taken up on priority. The work of Bypass service lane is important for the whole city from the point of view of traffic as well as for the people coming from outside,” said the mayor.

Under the rejuvenation campaign, the government has released Rs 25 crore to the Indore Municipal Corporation for the improvement of six-lane roads of Indore and work is going on at a fast pace. The agency has been fixed for all these road developments and the concerned have been directed to complete the work within the time limit.