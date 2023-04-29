Indore: ‘Improve EPFO members’ grievance redressal setup’

Regional Commissioner EPFO Indore Region Manoranjan Kumar (right) welcomes additional commissioner of Central Provident Fund (HQ) of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Zone, Pankaj (left) on his visit to the office. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj, additional commissioner (headquarter) of Central Provident Fund (CPF), has directed the city based office of the regional commissioner of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to further improve the grievance redressal mechanism so that they can get better feedback from the members and improve their functioning.

According to a press release of the city based office of the regional commissioner EPFO, additional commissioner of Central Provident Fund (HQ) of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Zone, Pankaj, was on the visit of the office of regional commissioner of Employees Provident Fund Commissioner on Thursday, where he reviewed the performance achieved in the Financial Year 2022-23.

Regional commissioner and office in charge Manoranjan Kumar and other officers and staffs welcomed him. Pankaj heard the grievances of the staff union and individual staff and ensured to get them redressed within the permitted rules.

He expressed his dissatisfaction on the below par performance of the office on some of the key parameters like lesser enrolments of eligible PF subscribers and establishments, huge default in remittances by the establishments, lesser number of assessments of default and recoveries from defaulter establishments. He emphasised that the overall compliances by the establishments of the region is poor. He also directed to further improve the member grievance redressal mechanism so that better feedback is received from the members.

Pankaj however appreciated the overall performance of the office despite acute shortage of staff and higher workload. He commended the performance of Indore region in the area of claim settlement, member KYC correction case disposals and office infrastructure.

He issued necessary directives to all the officers and staff for improving the performance specifically in the areas where in the office is lagging behind.

During the visit Pankaj planted a sapling in the office premises and appealed the staff to take proactive measures for keeping the environment green and clean.