 Indore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof

Indore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof

Police had received a video from an alert citizen 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from a driver on Monday for allowing passengers to sit on the top of the bus.

The officers took against the reckless driver after they received a video of the incident from an alert citizen on Sunday. Apart from the fine, the driver was also given a stern warning. 

Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar who received the video said the bus was running between Indore and Barnagar. Not only was the bus overloaded, but it was also being driven at a high speed. 

After receiving the video, additional DCP instructed subordinates to gather information about the bus. On Monday, the officials caught the bus of Ekta Bus Service and collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from the bus driver. The police officer also talked with the bus owner and warned him to ensure that the drivers follow traffic rules. 

Earlier, the traffic police had collected hefty fines from bus drivers found driving in an inebriated condition.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: PMO asks CS to probe JDA prez's complaint of false biopsy reports

Indore: PMO asks CS to probe JDA prez's complaint of false biopsy reports

Indore: Couple, 2.5 yr-old daughter injured in wall collapse

Indore: Couple, 2.5 yr-old daughter injured in wall collapse

Indore: Rain brings relief as day temperature drops

Indore: Rain brings relief as day temperature drops

Indore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign

Indore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign

Knowledge of disasters is salvation: Dr George V Joseph

Knowledge of disasters is salvation: Dr George V Joseph