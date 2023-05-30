Indore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from a driver on Monday for allowing passengers to sit on the top of the bus.

The officers took against the reckless driver after they received a video of the incident from an alert citizen on Sunday. Apart from the fine, the driver was also given a stern warning.

Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar who received the video said the bus was running between Indore and Barnagar. Not only was the bus overloaded, but it was also being driven at a high speed.

After receiving the video, additional DCP instructed subordinates to gather information about the bus. On Monday, the officials caught the bus of Ekta Bus Service and collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from the bus driver. The police officer also talked with the bus owner and warned him to ensure that the drivers follow traffic rules.

Earlier, the traffic police had collected hefty fines from bus drivers found driving in an inebriated condition.