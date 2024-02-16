 Indore: BSNL To Convert Copper LL Connections To OFC Free-Of-Cost
The Optical Fibre Cable Modem to be made available at free- of-cost

Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a good news to all of its copper wired Land Line (LL) connection holders, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to convert them to Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) free- of-cost. The modem will be available free-of-cost without changing the existing LL number. Sanjeev Singhal, Principal General Manager of BSNL Indore Circle, informed here on Thursday that BSNL is providing best quality high speed fiber facility to its customers of all its landline services.

The best quality fiber facility will be given the number of existing landline. All landline customers who convert their numbers to fiber will be given a free modem and all voice calls will also remain free. Singhal said that in this era of communication revolution, technological change is necessary, under which landline numbers working on copper are being converted to fiber technology.

With this technology, customers will get high speed internet facility up to maximum 300mbps, which will provide better facilities for education, work from home, OTT, IPTV and unlimited voice calls will also be free of cost. Also, if old customers, whose landline connections were earlier working in their name but had been closed, will also get the benefit of the scheme if they get those restored and convert it to fiber.

