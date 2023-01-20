Indore: ‘Bridge gap between primary, super speciality health services’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Why Indian VIPs and the rich prefer Singapore for medical treatment? Why are we lagging behind in medical tourism? The reason is a huge gap between the primary and super speciality healthcare systems in India. Madhya Pradesh can also become a hub in providing world class nurses,” said Dr Shirish Johri, senior doctor working in Singapore for the last three decades. Dr Johri was here to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention. He spoke to the Free Press on the sidelines of the meet.

“In India, the medical system is as follows… primary, secondary and tertiary and then the super speciality services, while in Singapore, the super speciality health services come just after a potentially strong primary health service. In India, there is a huge gap between the primary health services and the super speciality services. If we can bridge this gap, it would strengthen the health services sector and we can create an ambience something closer to the Singapore model.

“Due to better pre and post-operative care, a liberal visa regime for health issues and good facilities for the stay of attendants are some reasons as to why VIPs prefer to get treated in Singapore” he added.

Q: Your suggestions to the government to improve the situation?

A: MP can prepare world class nurses. Since we are a nation with the highest population in the younger bracket, thus there should be no dearth in getting dedicated and knowledgeable youth. We also have good nursing colleges. As far as treatment is concerned, we need to bridge the gap between primary and super speciality health services.

Formed Malwa Cultural Association in Singapore

Dr Johri doesn’t hide his emotions for Indore and proudly confesses his Indoriyana. I take pride in my involvement in forming a Malwa Cultural Association in Singapore, which is duly recognised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of Singapore. Following the Malayalis, Bengalis and Maharasthrians who had their own associations, we decided to create the Malwa Cultural Association and bring all those from Madhya Pradesh under this umbrella. For so many years, they were all scattered.

