Indore: Boys outshine girls in Class 10 exam in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Boys outshone girls in Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results in Indore. The results were declared on Friday.

The city topper is Divy Wadhwani with 99.2 per cent from The Emerald Heights International School, Indore. The second city topper is a tie between Aryan Gupta and Viral Chhaperwal with 99 per cent.

In Class 10, CBSE 10th result: Weightage to term 1, term 2 was divided. For theory, Term 1: 30% and Term 2: 70% was considered.

For practical, Term 1: 50% and Term 2: 50% were considered.

" I want to study artificial intelligence and machine learning. My favourite subject is Mathematics. I scored 100 marks in it. I feel there are many problems that humans cannot solve alone. For example, building pyramids would take years, but with robots and AI, it could be constructed very quickly. Robots can even help us solve our environmental problem. We need to stop playing the blame game. It's human nature to blame others for their mistake," said Divy Wadhwani.

“I want to become an engineer. My dream is to study in IIT. I studied throughout the year for 8 hours. I think consistency matters. My parents (Kiran Chhaperwal, a chartered accountant and interior designer Paresh Chhapperwal) have supported my dreams,” said Viral Chhaperwal.

“I was hoping to score 99 per cent. My preparation was perfect. I just lost marks in Hindi. I got a perfect score in Science. I want to become an aerospace engineer. Space always fascinates me. It’s become my interest over time. Reena Gupta and professor Paresh Gupta are my strengths,” said Aryan Gupta.

