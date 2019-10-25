Indore: Boyfriend brutally beaten by girl's family

Indore: A youth who was dating a minor girl from last one year was brutally beaten and dumped on the bypass road by her family members, Pardeshipura police said on Friday.

Police said Aman (20) lodged a complaint against the girl’s grand-father, father and her 30-year-old cousin brother. The victim alleged that the girl had called him to her place, but when he reached there the girl’s family abducted him, bashed him and then dumped him on the by-pass road. Police have arrested the 30-year old cousin, and are looking out for the other accused.

According to police, last Saturday, the girl called Aman to talk to him at around 11.30 pm, and they had normal conversation. Later, at around 12.30 am the girl again called Aman and asked him to come to her house. She told Aman that she wanted to clarify some things about their relationship and therefore had to see him. Initially, Aman refused as it was too late, but the girl threatened that she would commit suicide if he did not come, forcing Aman to go to her house.

The girl’s father, grandfather and cousin were waiting for Aman and dragged him inside the house and started beating him. They wanted Aman to stop seeing the girl. To prevent Aman from screaming they stuffed cloth in his mouth, tied his hands and legs and kept on beating him till he lost conscious. Then they stuffed him in the boot of their car and dumped him. After Aman regained consciousness, he somehow managed to free himself and reached Pardeshipura police station and lodged complaint.

Police sources said that in their investigation they found that the family members had caught Aman and the girl in a compromising position in their house, which infuriated them and they thrashed Aman.