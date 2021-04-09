Indore: Bounty of Rs 10,000 announced on BJP leader’s son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The son of a BJP leader, who hit more than 15 people in Azad Nagar a couple of days ago, could not be arrested till the filing of the report. After recovering his car from near LIG Link Road, the police have announced a reward of Rs 10000 on the arrest of the accused.

The car driver was identified as Faizan Patel, who is the son of a BJP leader in the city. He had hit and injured more than 15 people on the road with his car on Tuesday night. He was chased by the people of the area and the police team also searched him in the area but he could not be arrested on that day.

On the same night, his car was recovered from near LIG Link Road but he was not there in the car. It is said that two of his friends were also in his car. However, the police registered a case against Faizan as he was driving the car.

ASP Shashikant Kankane said that SP (east) has announced a reward of Rs 1000 on the arrest of Faizan. The police team raided many places in his search but he could not be arrested till Thursday night.