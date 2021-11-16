Indore: BOOST TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT as AiCTSL set to launch 200 CNG buses in 19 new routes

Indore

The Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AiCTSL) is finalising 19 new routes for the 200 CNG buses that are going to be inducted into the fleet next month, said officials on Tuesday.

The buses will be brought under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) mission. AiCTSL officials shared that the buses would be introduced in a phased manner in the 19 routes while they also plan to increase buses on the existing 38 routes.

“The new routes have been planned to provide bus connection options for commuters especially that of outskirts and suburban areas of the district,” said an official.

AiCTSL’s chief executive officer Sandeep Soni said that the plan is to introduce around 600 CNG buses under the initiative, and 50 of them will be introduced in the first phase of the initiative. “We will operate the new CNG buses on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and also generate over Rs 16 crore as profit from operations of these buses,” Soni said.

He added that these buses will use bio-CNG produced at biomethanation plants of Indore Municipal Corporation to save fuel costs.

“We have also been awarded the national award for excellence in urban transport recently,” Soni said.

These new buses will be 32-seater mid-size models, and run on compressed natural gas (CNG). Each one of them will be equipped with CCTV surveillance cameras and have a GPS system.

New routes - Number of CNG buses

Tejaji Nagar to Vijay Nagar via Teen Imli, Musakhedi, Bangali, Radisson - 15

Dewas Naka To New Railway station Via Sch no 78 , LCH, Meghdoot Garden Sayaji, Bhamori,Patnipura,Malwa Mill, Lantern, SGSITS - 11

Bicholi Hapsi to Gandhi Nagar via Bengali, Palasiya, Rajwada – 13

Bypass to Cat Square via Bengali, Pipliana, Teen Imli, It park, Rajeev Gandhi - 12

Bada Ganpati to Bombay Hospital via Nagar Nigam, Pardeshi Pura, Vijay Nagar – 10

Pipliyahana to Reti Mandi via Railway Station, Piplyahana – 10

Gandhi Nagar to Rajendra Nagar via Bada Ganpati, Mhow Naka, Annapurna mandir – 9

Silicon to Rajwada via Rajiv Gandhi, BhawarKua, Collector Office - 9

Gandhi Nagar to Aurobindo via Bada Ganpati, Mari Mata, Banganga Naka - 9

Apollo DB city to Airport via Bombay Hospital, Vijay Nagar, MR-10, Super Corridor - 8

Musakhedi Square to Vijay Nagar via DAVV, Regal, Lantern Malwa Mill – 8

Omaxe City 1 to M R 10 via Best Price , Star Square , Radisson, Vijay Nagar , Shukliya, MR 10 – 8

Kabitkhedi to MY Hospital via MR10, ESIC Hospital, SaingerSquer, PatniPura, Railway Station - 8

Bada Bangarda to Rajwada via Super Corridor, Chhota Bangarda, Nyan Nagar, 15 Batalien, Marimata, Nagar Nigam - 8

Aurobindo Hospital to Railway Station via Banganga, Khatipura,Gauri Nagar, ITI, Nanda Nagar, Teen Puliya, Malwa Mill, Janjirwala, Lantern, SGSITS, New Railway Station - 7

Railway Station to ChoithramMandi Via Sarwate, NasiyaRoud, Agrasen Chouraha ,Tower Square, Manik Bagh – 7

Gangwal Bus Stand to Teen Imli via Raoji Bazar Police Station, Mhow Naka Collector Office, Loha Mandi, Navlakha - 7

Azad Nagar to Mhow Naka via M.Y. Hospital, Sarwate Bus Stand, Juni Indore, Pandrinath, Collector Office – 6

Gangwal Bus Stand to Aurobindo via Raj Mohalla, Rajwada - 6

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 08:51 PM IST