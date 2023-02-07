Indore: Bone Marrow Transplant unit finally shifted to SSH from MYH  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration finally started the newly-shifted Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit in Super Speciality Hospital on Monday.

The college administration, it appears, has postponed its plan to get the unit inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. They wanted the CM to inaugurate it in the first week of January, but the CM did not have the time.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma inspected the unit on Monday and asked the officials to make necessary upgradation to make the unit efficient.

The work of shifting the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital was going for the last three months, while the decision to shift the unit from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital was taken about a year ago.

According to dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, “The facility has been shifted to Super Speciality Hospital to double the number of bone marrow transplants. The unit in MY Hospital had only five beds, but the new facility in the Super Speciality Hospital has 10 beds.”

He added that with an increase in the number of beds, the hospital would perform more BMT transplants.

Meanwhile, unit staff said they performed over 64 BMT procedures in the last four years. The success rate of BMT at the government facility is 85 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)