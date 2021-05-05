Indore: Boiled meat for lions, tigers in a bid to keep zoo animals away from corona

Indore: After eight Asiatic lions were tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad zoo, the Indore Zoo authorities swung into action and decided to take extra care of the beasts.

From Wednesday, the animals are being served boiled meat.

Zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said the news is very disturbing. "As preventive measures to protect zoo animals from any such situation, we have taken several decisions.

“We have decided to provide the animals with boiled meat instead of raw meat,” said Dr Yadav.