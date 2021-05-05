Indore: Boiled meat for lions, tigers in a bid to keep zoo animals away from corona

Indore: After eight Asiatic lions were tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad zoo, the Indore Zoo authorities swung into action and decided to take extra care of the beasts.
From Wednesday, the animals are being served boiled meat.
Zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said the news is very disturbing. "As preventive measures to protect zoo animals from any such situation, we have taken several decisions.
“We have decided to provide the animals with boiled meat instead of raw meat,” said Dr Yadav.
He said zoo authorities were not sure of the Covid status of the butchers from whom they procured the meat, hence they decided to boil the meat to keep the animals safe.
For protection, the staff will wear PPE kit while serving meat to animals. No staff from other departments of the zoo will be allowed to be involved in the upkeep of the animals. The area outside the cage and enclosure will be sanitized repeatedly.
The zoo authorities have also started sprinkling bleaching powder outside all the cages.
Three-month-old leopard cub brought to city zoo
A three-month-old leopard cub was brought to the zoo on Wednesday from Khenda Farm area. The cub was rescued by Badwani Forest Department.
Zoo incharge Yadav said the cub got separated from its mother while roaming in the area.
The cub was hurt in the hind legs. Dr Yadav said the injury may have slowed down the cub and hence it got distanced from its mother and hence it may have sought shelter in the farm area.
Forest Department official, Rajkumar, said they were informed about the cub by the farmers.
The forest department team reached the spot and rescued the cub and sent it to Indore Zoo.
Dr Yadav said the cub seemed dehydrated. It has been kept under observation.
