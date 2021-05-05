Bhopal: Youths go for jab in Madhya Pradesh, enthusiasm marks 1st day of vaccination for 18-44 age group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Inoculation began for people between 18 to 44 years of age in the state on Wednesday. The vaccination of people above 44 years of age is also underway.

Long queues were seen outside vaccination centres in city since morning. The vaccination will take place on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at all the notified centres other than district hospitals and medical college hospitals of the state. At district hospitals and medical college hospitals, inoculation will be held only on Tuesday and Friday.

As per National Health Mission, all beneficiaries born before May 1 ,2003, are eligible for vaccination.

On Wednesday, vaccination began at 104 centres in Madhya Pradesh with 10,400 doses of vaccines. In all, 416 session sites have been allocated for vaccination on May 8 and May 10 while 960 session sites have earmarked for May 12, May 13 and May 15.