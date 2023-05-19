Indore: Body of missing person recovered from Sirpur Lake

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a missing person was recovered from Sirpur Lake on Thursday. He was missing for the last two days. It was believed that he committed suicide by jumping into the lake. The autopsy report is awaited.

According to Chandan Nagar police station staff, someone saw the body floating in the lake and informed the police. After the body was retrieved, police managed to identify it as Mukesh Duseja, 35, of Dwarkapuri area. He was missing from his place for two days and family members were searching for him. No external injury mark was found on the body so the exact reason behind his death could not be ascertained.

Body found in hotel

Body of another man was recovered from scrap room behind Hotel Samrat on Thursday evening. The staff, after noticing foul smell emanating from the room, informed Tukoganj police. The body was sent for autopsy to know the cause of death. The investigation is on to know the circumstances under which the man reached there and how he died.