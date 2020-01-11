Indore: BJYM, Sindhi community holds meeting to seek support for CAA

Indore: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) along with Sindhi community members held a meeting and staged a demonstration to show their support for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Sindhu Bhawan in Jai Jagat Colony on Saturday. The meeting was attended by other speakers including MP Shankar Lalwani. Lalwani explained CAA to community members and sought their support for huge rally to be held on Sunday.

“Before questioning something, we must understand what CAA is and that was the basic aim of the meeting,” said Pankaj Fatehchandani from a supporting organisation - Namo Namo Shankara.

A large number of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists were present at the meeting. Apart from this, senior members of Sindhi, Sikh community attended the meeting.