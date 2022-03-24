Indore: BJP worker’s son killed over boring dispute, many others injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) worker's son died and many others sustained injuries in a dispute between two groups over boring in Pigdambar village, Indore district on late Wednesday night.

Many vehicles were torched during the conflict. The dead person was identified as Sujit Singh. He was the son of the BJP worker Udal Singh.

Following the incident, the supporters blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway to mark their protest against the incident. On getting the information about the protest, police force and administrative officials rushed to the spot to remove protestors.

The police also registered a case against the accused.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain said, "There was a dispute between a person named Raja Verma and Sujit Singh regarding the boring. Raja was getting the boring done due to which there was enormous dust in the sky. This led to a serious clash between both the parties."

The district administration, however, demolished the houses of the three accused on Thursday. The police arrested the main accused Raju Verma and two others in the case.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:59 PM IST