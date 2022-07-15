Indore: BJP wins Indore zilla panchayat elections

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the elections to the 17-member Indore Zilla Panchayat, the BJP has won 12 seats and the Congress just 5. Now, the BJP is sure to win the election to the post of president of the Indore Zilla Panchayat.

The results of the elections held for the posts of panch, sarpnach, janapad and zilla panchayat members were declared on Thursday. The post of president of the Indore Zilla Panchayat is reserved for an SC woman. This time, out of 17 wards of the Zilla Panchayat, ward No.s 10 and 12 are reserved for SC women. Shyamubai Parmar won from ward No. 10 and Reena Malviya from ward No. 12. Any one of them is likely to be elected president of the district panchayat.

However, the date of the selection to the post of president of Zilla Panchayat will be declared soon. The special thing is that, in the last election, this seat was unreserved for women candidates, in which Kavita Patidar was elected the president, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

The results of panch, sarpanch and members of the janpad and Zilla Panchayat were officially declared on Thursday. The victory certificates were distributed to the elected candidates of about 5,000 posts, including panch, sarpanch and members of the janpad and district panchayat.

On Thursday morning, the returning officer at the Government GACC College started distributing certificates first to the sarpanches. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the candidates here. The winners, along with their families, relatives and supporters, came to collect the certificate. The BJP is in a leading position in the election to the Indore Janpad Panchayat. Out of the four panchayats of the district, the post of Sanwer district president is reserved for an ST woman this time. Out of 25 wards, there is only one seat (ward No. 17) for ST women, in which BJP-supported candidate Ramkanya Chauhan was elected. Probably, this is such a district president of the state in which an ST woman will be selected unopposed due to having only one seat and one candidate.