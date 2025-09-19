Indore: BJP Leader Opens Front Against MLA Ramesh Mendola, Alleges Threat To Life

Indore: BJP Leader Opens Front Against MLA Mendola, Alleges Threat To Life |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just two days after a heated exchange between Indore-5 workers and MLA Mahendra Hardia during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Khajrana, another controversy has surfaced in the saffron party, this time involving Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola and his long-time supporter Jitu Chaudhary.

Jitu Chaudhary, who serves as district coordinator of BJP’s Namami Narmada Department in Indore, took to social media to attack Mendola. In a strongly worded post, Chaudhary wrote, “I am not afraid of death… I am not afraid of anyone, even if you put me in jail … If any accident happens to me, MLA Ramesh Mendola will be solely responsible.”

The post has sparked speculation of deepening rifts within the party in Indore-2 assembly constituency, which was won by Mendola by a record number of votes.

While Mendola has not responded publicly to the allegations, Chaudhary’s comments have raised eyebrows, especially as he was once considered close to the influential legislator.

According to BJP insiders, the dispute stems from the upcoming garba festival at Kankeshwari ground in Indore-2. Chaudhary alleged that the event should be free, but it was being commercialised with entry charges ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000. He claimed that members of Mendola’s camp are behind this collection, calling it unjust for an event meant for people of all classes.