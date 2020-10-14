Indore BJP launches #MainBhiShivraj campaign against Congress leader remarks

Indore: Local unit of BJP on Tuesday launched #MainBhiShivraj campaign in protest against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar’s remarks that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" and had amassed wealth by ripping off farmers.

"If it is a crime to be poor, then we all are also Shivraj," said BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive while addressing a press conference.

"Kamal Nath may be the top industrialist but being son of a poor farmer, like Shivraj is, is no crime. Shivraj is the voice of the downtrodden, the exploited, and the deprived," said Ranadive.

The BJP has now started a campaign on social media and through other means. Hoardings have come up with a picture of the Chief Minister with the caption--"'If being poor is a crime' then #MainBhiShivraj". The hoarding will be used in the by-elections for the Sanwer Assembly constituency.

"We will run a campaign '#MainBhiShivraj', which will last for 24 hours. It will also be run on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social media," Ranadive said.

Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar had lately said that while former chief minister Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, but the current CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and has amassed huge wealth by ripping off farmers.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar had said.