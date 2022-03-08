Indore: BJP chief Nadda on a day visit to MP on March 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP president JP Nadda is going to hold meetings with party office-bearers in Indore during his one-day visit on Tuesday.

“He’ll also take part in several programmes,” BJP joint media-in-charge Deepak Jain said. He added that Nadda would begin his visit by paying obeisance at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple. Later, he will travel to Dewas and attend a programme of self-help groups.

Nadda will visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently. Nadda will also attend meetings of the party’s state office-bearers at BJP’s Indore office.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma would also be present on the occasion, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:10 AM IST