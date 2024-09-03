 Indore: Biometric Attendance Creates Chaos On Day-1 At Collector Office
As per wish of the Collector, the system came into effect from Monday. A total of 6 biometric thumb machines have been installed to register attendance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:59 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The attendance of employees working in the Collector Office was recorded through bio-matric thumb machine from Monday. Collector Asheesh Singh himself recorded his attendance through the machine. But on the first day of the initiative, a chaotic situation was seen in the way of long queues of employees waiting to record their attendance morning and evening as instead of 15 machines, just 6 have been installed.

As per wish of the Collector, the system came into effect from Monday. A total of 6 biometric thumb machines have been installed to register attendance. In all 15 such machines have to be installed in both buildings of the Collector Office.

Employees of all government departments appeared in the office at the time prescribed by the government and registered their thumb impression. But due to the installation of shorter number of machines in comparison to the need, long queues were seen. In the morning, employees were seen puzzled to enrol their details in the machine. Many of them could not register their attendance in the machine. Same situation was seen in the evening also.

Senior treasury officer Monica Katare said that it was anticipated because just 6 machines have been installed. The problems faced by the employees will be addressed. Employees of all government departments will have to register their attendance even while leaving the office. The salary of government servants will be drawn on this basis. Similar system will be implemented in other departments as well.

