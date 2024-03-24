Indore: Biker Booked Under Stringent Sections For Modified Silencer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deafening high-decibel noise of modified silencers of bikes zooming past annoys people no end and such cases are increasing day by day. It becomes all the more frightening when the sound emitted resembles that of firecrackers bursting. Taking cognisance of the annoyance of the people at large the city police are making all-out efforts to catch such bikers in a bid to curb the menace.

One such bike rider has been frequenting the Annapurna police station area and has remained elusive despite extensive searches over the past month. However, during one such search operation, another student of Class 10, who was engaged in similar activities, was caught by police. He was taken to the police station, where the police booked him under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act that entail a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh. Annapurna police station in-charge Sanju Kamle said, 'We caught a modified bullet rider (MP09QV8214) on Saturday who turned out to be a 10th-standard student. He used to frequently cause disturbance in the area very frequently courtesy his modified bike silencer.

On receiving a tip off from the people of the area on Saturday about his presence there our team immediately went there and caught him. He was brought to the police station, prompt action was taken, and his father was also informed. He was also punished by his father at the police station and his father informed police that residents of their locality had also complained about him, but he did not heed to their warnings. The police have taken action against him under Sections 182 (a) 4 and 5/180 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The penalty for this offence can be up to Rs 1 lakh.' Inspector Kamle further stated that they are actively searching for another miscreant who engages in similar activities, disturbing the residents in broad daylight and late at night. Despite efforts to catch him for the past month, he has managed to evade the police. He had also managed to escape once when the police chased him. The search for him continues, and appropriate action will be taken against him as well.

Police cracking down on bikes without number plates

Annapurna police have been cracking down on offenders who are riding bikes without number plates and around 200 to 300 such bikes are being caught every month. They are being asked to bring a number plate and take their bikes from the police station after fixing the number plates.

People mistook gunshot as bike sound

Two bike-borne individuals shot a man on his back near Gopur Square on Friday morning and when the shot was fired, the nearby vendors mistook the gunshot as that of sound emitted by a bike and realized that it was a gun shot only when the victim fell from his motorcycle.