Indore: Bid to go hyper on vax job from June 1

Indore: Amid shortage of vaccines in the state, private hospitals’ administration have pulled up their socks to intensify the vaccination drive and to help in breaking the chain of deadly pandemic by inoculating maximum amount of people. If everything goes well, private hospitals in the city may start vaccinating people from the first week of June.

Acting over the same plan, office-bearers of Indian Medical Association and Nursing Home Association met the district immunization to learn about the ways to procure the vaccine at the earliest.

“We have decided to come forward for help the government to break the chain by intensifying the vaccination drive. We also discussed the same with National Health Mission MD Chhavi Bhardwaj through video conferencing about the same,” President of IMA Indore Dr Satish Joshi said.