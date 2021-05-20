Indore: Bid to go hyper on vax job from June 1

Indore: Amid shortage of vaccines in the state, private hospitals’ administration have pulled up their socks to intensify the vaccination drive and to help in breaking the chain of deadly pandemic by inoculating maximum amount of people. If everything goes well, private hospitals in the city may start vaccinating people from the first week of June.
Acting over the same plan, office-bearers of Indian Medical Association and Nursing Home Association met the district immunization to learn about the ways to procure the vaccine at the earliest.
“We have decided to come forward for help the government to break the chain by intensifying the vaccination drive. We also discussed the same with National Health Mission MD Chhavi Bhardwaj through video conferencing about the same,” President of IMA Indore Dr Satish Joshi said.
He added that they were informed by the officials that vaccine companies will take the order in bulk and not a single hospital's demand.
“To cope with the condition, we have decided to place the order in bulk on behalf of all hospitals as we (IMA and Nursing Home Association) will send cumulative demand on behalf of hospitals and will pay in the same manner. We have received a demand of about 46000 COVISHIELD and 36000 COVAXIN so far from the hospitals,” the IMA president said.
After getting the vaccine, it will be stored and distributed by Vaccine Hub to city hospitals.
“Vaccine Hub’s Manoj Rai has assured us for arranging storage and distribution of the same,” Dr Joshi added.
IMA demands same rate of vaccine
IMA Indore has registered its protest against different rates of vaccines for the government and for the private hospitals.
“We demand the government to provide the vaccine to private hospitals at the same rate in which the government is procuring. When vaccines are the same then why are there different rates?” Secretary of IMA Dr Sadhna Sodani said.
She added that the government should end these anomalies to speed up vaccination in the country to help people develop herd immunity.
Over 17000 vaccinated on Thursday
As many as 17682 people were vaccinated on Thursday including over 13570 people above 18 years. Similarly, 1694 were those above 45 years who took the first dose of the vaccine.
