Indore: Bid To Boost Organ Donation ‘Report BSD Cases Or Lose Transplant Permission’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by ‘non-reporting’ of brain stem cell death (BSD) by major corporate hospitals, Dean and appropriate authority -- State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), MGM Medical College -- has warned that it could cost their retrieval and transplant permission.

During a meeting with transplant coordinators of major private hospitals, appropriate authority- SOTTO and Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit -- warned the hospitals and also provided details of ways to report cases and required details of patients.

Medanta Hospital had not reported any BSD case in the last four years. Similar situation prevailed in almost all corporate hospitals. “During the meeting with transplant coordinators, we asked them to send regular updates of BSD cases. Many hospitals are not sending the reports which are affecting organ donation and transplant drive,” Dr Dixit said.

He added that they warned the hospitals that they stand to lose permission for organ transplant and retrieval if they failed in reporting the cases.

Meanwhile, the transplant coordinators were also trained for sending reports of the cases, required details, counseling of family members and registration of the potential recipients.

Big hospitals mapped to mentor small hospitals

In a step to provide support and guidance in case of BSD, the appropriate authority -- SOTTO -- has mapped 51 hospitals of the city with 10 big hospitals for mentoring the organ donation process.

According to Dr Dixit, the mentor hospitals would ensure training of staff in mapped hospitals for reporting BSD cases. If a BSD case is reported in mapped hospital, then the patient would be shifted to these hospitals for retrieval and transplant.

Hospitals selected for mentoring include Mohak Hospital, Choithram Hospital, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Shalby Hospital, Care CHL Hospital, Greater Kailash Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Rajshree Apollo Hospital, Bombay Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital.