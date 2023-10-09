Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Extended Up To Nagpur

File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From Monday, the Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train will be extended up to Nagpur via Itarsi. Public relations officer of West Central Railway, Bhopal informed that during the visit of Railway Minister to Bhopal, a demand was raised that Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train should be extended up to Nagpur for the connectivity of Bhopal to Nagpur.

To meet this demand, the Railway Ministry, decided to extend train number 20911/20912 Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train up to Nagpur station from October 9.

From this date the train will run between Indore-Nagpur-Indore. Train No. 20911 Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express departs from Indore station at 6.10 hrs, reaches Ujjain at 7.00 hrs, departs Ujjain at 7.05 hrs, reaches Bhopal at 9.15 hrs, departs Bhopal at 9.20 hrs, reaches Itarsi at 10.45 hrs, departs Itarsi at 10.50 hrs.

It will reach Nagpur station at 14.30 hrs. Similarly, train number 20912 Nagpur- Indore Vande Bharat Express will depart from Nagpur station at 15.20 hrs, reach Itarsi at 19.00 hrs, depart Itarsi at 19.05 hrs, reach Bhopal at 20.40 hrs, depart Bhopal at 20.45 hrs, reach Ujjain at 22.50 hrs, and after departing from Ujjain, it will reach Indore station at 23.45.