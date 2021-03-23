Indore: Bhavina, Nikita, Sandeep, Om are winners in para national table tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Indian Table Tennis Federation,finals of the Para National Table Tennis tournament organized by Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association concluded at Abhay Khel Prashal on Monday.

In the title clash, Bhavina Patel in the class 3 and 4 (wheelchair) of the women's section defeated Sonal Patel (both Gujarat) 3-0, Nikita Kumar in class 10 (standing) category beat Nilam Kumar (both Delhi) 3-0.In the men's singles category classes 1 and 3 (wheelchair) Sandeep Dangi (Haryana) beat J.D. Medan(Tamil Nadu) 3–0, Om Lotlikar in the class 10 (standing) category beat Datta Prasad Chagule (both Maharashtra)3-2 to became national winner.

In other finals matches of men's singles, Trivendra Singh (Delhi) in the Class 4 category beat Sumit Sehgal (Haryana) 3–1, in the Class 5, A Raj Arvindan (Tamil Nadu) beat Vivek Moure (Maharashtra) 3-0, in Class 6 category Yeshadi Bhamgara(Gujarat) edged Ashok Kumar Pal (Maharashtra) 3-1, Sanjeev Mahammanwa (Karnataka) in class 7beatRamesh (Delhi) 3-0, Kunal Arora (UP) in the Class 8 category beat Dr. Ajay GV (Karnataka) 3-2.