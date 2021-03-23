Indore: Bhavina, Nikita, Sandeep, Om are winners in para national table tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Indian Table Tennis Federation,finals of the Para National Table Tennis tournament organized by Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association concluded at Abhay Khel Prashal on Monday.
In the title clash, Bhavina Patel in the class 3 and 4 (wheelchair) of the women's section defeated Sonal Patel (both Gujarat) 3-0, Nikita Kumar in class 10 (standing) category beat Nilam Kumar (both Delhi) 3-0.In the men's singles category classes 1 and 3 (wheelchair) Sandeep Dangi (Haryana) beat J.D. Medan(Tamil Nadu) 3–0, Om Lotlikar in the class 10 (standing) category beat Datta Prasad Chagule (both Maharashtra)3-2 to became national winner.
In other finals matches of men's singles, Trivendra Singh (Delhi) in the Class 4 category beat Sumit Sehgal (Haryana) 3–1, in the Class 5, A Raj Arvindan (Tamil Nadu) beat Vivek Moure (Maharashtra) 3-0, in Class 6 category Yeshadi Bhamgara(Gujarat) edged Ashok Kumar Pal (Maharashtra) 3-1, Sanjeev Mahammanwa (Karnataka) in class 7beatRamesh (Delhi) 3-0, Kunal Arora (UP) in the Class 8 category beat Dr. Ajay GV (Karnataka) 3-2.
In the Class 9 category, Vishwa Vijay Tambe (Maharashtra) defeated Gajanand Parmar (MP) 3-2 in his category and won title. In women’s singles final matches, in Class 5 category,Seetal Darji beat Bharti Padariya (Both Gujarat) 3–1, Poonam (Chandigarh) in the Class 6 category defeated Vaishnavi Sutar (Maharashtra) 3–1,Pragati Kesarwani (UP) defeated Priyanka Sharma (Delhi) 3-0 in class 7 and 8, Rabi defeated Prithvi Barve (Maharashtra) 3-0 to became the national winner.
The prize distribution ceremony was held in the main hospitality of MLA Mahendra Hardia. The function was presided over by Manjushree Dhun Thakkar, Regional Manager, Sports Authority of India.
Federation's Chief Financial Officer VK Bawa and Vice President of TTFI Om Soni were present as special guests.On this occasion, MPTTA General Secretary Jayesh Acharya, Pera Table Tennis Promotion Association Secretary Pramod Gangrade, LIC’s K. V. Suresh Iyer, Rinku Acharya, Gaurav Patel, Amit Kotia had a special appearance.The programme was conducted by Nilesh Ved while vote of thanaks was proposed by Narendra Sharma.
