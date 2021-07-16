Indore bench of MP High Court rejects bail plea of Remdesivir black marketeer

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court denied bail to a person accused of black marketing of Remdesivir injection. The court said that during the pandemic, when people were running from pillar to post for every injection to save their precious human lives, the accused black-marketed the drug. The court denied giving the benefit of bail to him.

On April 25, information was received at Chimanganj police station in Ujjain district that some people were trying to sell Remdesivir injections at an expensive price. Acting on the information, the police arrested three accused with one injection. On interrogation, the trio told police the accused Hariom used to provide Ramdesiver injections to them to sell them at higher rates. To this, police arrested Hariom and seized some injections from his possession. Since then he is in jail. He had filed a petition for bail in the High Court.

Arguments were made on his behalf that he is a student of nursing. The injections that were received from him have nothing to do with the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The bail application was opposed by the government. The single bench of the High Court after hearing both the sides rejected the bail application.