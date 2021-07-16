Bhopal: Talk on positive parenting on July 16 evening, connect with child and adolescent counsellor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A talk on Positive Parenting - a Challenge by psychologist Anindita Roy will be held on Friday at 4pm on Zoom.

It is part of free online counselling platform Suljhan organised by Sarjana Academy for Design & Fine Arts, Bhopal and Helpbox Foundation.

Roy is a child and adolescent counsellor and is currently working at Air Force Station in Chandigarh. She will talk and answer questions on the topic.

Interested people can join Suljhan and get free consultation from experts. They can contact 9926343930 and 9425006574 to join the session and ask questions.