Malvani cops rope in child welfare panel to counsel 6-year-old

Mumbai: Malvani Police have roped in officials of the child welfare committee (CWC) to counsel the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in the girls’ bathroom of a civic school, last week in Malad (W).

Police say the girl is scared and constantly keeps changing her statement. Meanwhile, they have scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and have ruled out the presence of any man near the bathroom around the time of the incident.

The incident occurred on December 12 and came to light when the girl complained of discomfort to her mother after returning from school. Moreover, the girl kept changing her version of the episode and hid behind her parents when asked about the identity of the accused.

A senior inspector said, during questioning, the girl often fell unconscious, stalling their investigation. They yet to gain any clarity on what transpired in the bathroom that morning.

Sensing that the child may have been traumatised by the event, police have roped in officials of the CWC, who are experts in handling such cases.

Additionally, female police officers from neighbouring police stations have also joined Malvani Police to help them probe the matter.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Primary probe shows there was insertion of a foreign object in the girl’s private parts, which caused her hymen to rupture. Based on her statement, it is speculated that a wax crayon was the foreign object used.

On December 12, her friends and she were the only girls seen going to the bathroom frequently. What we found surprising was that they spent seven to ten minutes in the bathroom, while the others came out within five minutes.”

Police claim, since a foreign object was allegedly inserted in the private parts of the child, it is considered rape, according to the new amendments made in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They have booked an unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape.