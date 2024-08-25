Indore Becomes Central Hub For Urban Design With New IUDI Regional Headquarters | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Urban Designers India (IUDI) has officially inaugurated its Central Region Centre at Gandhi Hall in Indore. This new hub will serve Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, positioning Indore as the headquarters for urban design initiatives across the central region of India.

The inauguration event was graced by the presence of leading urban designers from across the country. During the opening ceremony, IUDI President Arunav Das Gupta outlined the institute's goals and objectives, emphasizing the importance of the new centre.

He announced the appointment of Rajkumar Vaswani as the Chairman of the Central Region Centre, and Professor Dr Anand Wadvekar from the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, as its Secretary.

Former IUDI President Ujan Ghosh provided an insightful overview of urban design, describing it as the strategic planning and design of urban areas, including towns, cities, streets, and public spaces. He highlighted the role of urban design in shaping the physical environment in a way that benefits investors, service providers, and society, beyond just enhancing aesthetics.

"Urban design is a collaborative, multidisciplinary process that aims to shape the physical form of life," Ghosh stated, emphasizing its long-term impact on community development.

Read Also Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal

The event also saw the release of Urban Mosaic, a compilation showcasing the work of urban designers across India. This publication reflects the latest trends and innovative ideas in the field, demonstrating the breadth and impact of urban design practices nationwide.

Gunjan Barjatya, the event coordinator, announced that the organization would collaborate closely with the Municipal Corporation and other government bodies across Indore and the central region. The aim is to implement various schemes that advance urban development goals effectively.

The event concluded with members of the IUDI, including Shivam Nayak, Bhaskar Agarwal, Sumanyu Vasudev, Anshul Chawda, Akshat Jain, and Mansi Jain, expressing their gratitude to the national body.