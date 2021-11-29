Indore: Become CEO of your own life, says IIM Indore director to graduates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai asked graduating studetns of GMPE course to become CEO of their own life and suggested ways to achieve that target.

“We need to defeat the fear of failure - for we can always keep working hard and remain resilient to achieve our dreams. We fail only when we stop trying or get affected by what people around us say. Therefore, we need to eliminate negative thoughts and people who try to pull us down. To stay focused on the goal and set priorities, we should stop procrastinating right from the moment we wake up every day. This will help us in not only achieving the to-do list for the day but also chase and achieve our dreams and becoming the CEO of our life,” he said while addressing valedictory function of the General Management Programme for Executives – GMPE batch 6 on Sunday.

Dean (programmes) Prof Saumya Ranjan Dash, GMPE programme coordinators Prof Bhavani Shankar and Prof Shrihari Sohani along with all the 23 participants who completed the course, were also present.

Explaining an entirely new meaning of the abbreviation CEO (Conscientiousness, Emotional Intelligence, Open-mindedness), Rai encouraged the batch to attain conscientiousness by being disciplined, trustworthy, compassionate and caring.

He said, “The world today needs emotional intelligence, and we need to become expressive by sharing joy, happiness and also grief, by understanding not only our own emotions but also others’ feelings. Be open-minded and meet everyone with an open heart, for this would help you learn from each and everyone around,” he concluded.

Discussing the GMPE, Dash mentioned that the programme was launched to provide a learning platform for working executives in management. “It is designed in a way that would pave a path to create an ecosystem where industry and academics could coexist. Be proactive, utilize the knowledge you have gained during the programme and keep updating your knowledge,” he advised the participants.

All the participants received the certificate of completion from the director. Certificates of academic excellence were also given to the top rankers namely, Khushboo Jain (1st), Pradeep Kumar Sharma (2nd) and Nayank Jain (3rd).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:23 PM IST