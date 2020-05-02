Indore: Be reasonable in your charges, collector Manish Singh tells private hospitals

In the wake of complaints that many private hospitals were charging exorbitantly from corona patients, collector Manish Singh asked private hospital owners to make 'reasonable' bills during these times of crisis.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the owners and managers of hospitals (Red, Yellow and green category) held at the collectorate on Friday.

Collector Singh asked the owners and managers of hospitals to treat the corona patients by following the prescribed guidelines and protocols. He said that full care should be taken of the facilities of patients in hospitals. He said all the hospitals should determine the rate of oxygen, ventilator, ICU, room etc. in such a way that it is genuine and patients are not troubled. It was said in the meeting that the charges of visiting doctors should also be reasonable. If necessary, the name of the doctor who is visiting should also be mentioned in the bill. The rates should be almost uniform in all hospitals. Collector Singh said that good work is being done by private hospitals even under adverse circumstances. Full care will be taken of the facilities of the hospitals and the doctors, staff etc. working in it.

Chandramoli Shukla, the nodal officer appointed for identifying hospitals where coronavirus patients are to be treated and officials of the Indian Medical Association were also present.

Shukla said that all hospitals must fill the information of suspected or positive corona patients admitted in the prescribed form. It must also be sent to the concerned offices daily. If patients have to be referred to other hospitals, they must also send necessary documents, investigation reports, case histories with them.