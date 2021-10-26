Indore: BASLP, BHMS students across state remain on tenterhooks as MPMSU delays in sending question paper

Indore

Students of Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) and Bachelor in Homoeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) were on tenterhooks for more than one and half hours as their exam couldn’t be started, thanks to delay by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in sending the paper.

Large number of first semester students in both courses from across the state had to face a tough time in taking the exam as they didn’t get the question paper even after one hour of the scheduled time. The students, including over 100 in Indore, were waiting for the paper at the examination centres. The centres were given the papers through e-mail by the varisity.

“Earlier, it seems that the University had forgotten to send the papers but they sent it after officials asked them about the same. It is not the first time that such a thing has happened, as a couple of days back also students had to wait for more than one hour for the exam paper,” sources at exam centres said.

Meanwhile, principal of Government Nursing College, centre for students of BASLP, Angoori Singh said, “Yes, we received the question paper after a delay of one hour. We gave extra time to the students for taking the exam and calculated the time from the time the exam started.”

Member of Advisory Committee of Ministry of AYUSH Dr AK Dwivedi said, “Students of BHMS had to wait for one and half hours at the exam centre for the paper. The same had taken place a couple of days ago and University officials must act on the same immediately.”

Paper delayed due to internet issue: MPMSU

“Exams are being conducted offline and we use to send questions papers to exam centres through e-mail. There was an internet issue at the university as we don’t have a separate server. We conducted eight exams on Monday and things were normal after the initial trouble. We will get things as per schedule soon," said Dr Vrinda Saxena, Exam Controller, MPMSU-Jalabpur





Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:19 AM IST