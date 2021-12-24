Indore: ​Bar Association withdraws strike after 15 days

Indore

After 15-days, the advocates of Indore District Bar Association decided to withdraw their strike on Thursday.

President of the Bar Association Dinesh Pandey said that in a meeting organised on Thursday the decision was taken to withdraw the strike due to inconvenience in judicial work of all the advocates.

The advocates were on strike demanding the transfer of two judges.

The Bar Association held a general body meeting on Tuesday this week in which the lawyers stood divided on the issue of continuing the strike. A group of lawyers was in favour of ending the strike and returning to work, while others were of the view that the strike should continue till their demand was met.

The lawyers who were in favour of returning to work said that the judicial proceedings were back on track after a long lockdown due to Covid-19. They stated that many lawyers did not have any other source of income, so they would face financial losses if the strike continued.

The other groups stated that the two judges mistreated them, so it was a strike to "protect their honour". They said that the strike should continue till the two judges were transferred.

The Indore Bar Association on December 3 demanded the transfer of two judges from the Indore District Court and declared ‘boycott’ of the two courts chaired by the two judges, respectively, till their transfer. They also 'boycotted' the courtroom of another senior judge till the orders were issued.

The association members also boycott the Lok-Adalat which was held on December 11.

