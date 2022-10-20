Indore: Bar Association voters’ list released

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The final voters’ list with 3,750 names for the Indore Bar Association election was released on Thursday.

Assistant election officer advocate Sachin Kumar Verma said that voting will take place on November 9.

Verma said, “Election nomination form will be distributed on October 27 and 28 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm from association office and on October 29 and 31 the nomination form will be accepted. On November 1, after checking the nomination papers and resolving the objections, the list of valid and eligible candidates will be published on November 2. On November 3, the final list will be published.”

Polling will be held on November 9 from 10.30 am to 4 pm, and counting of votes will take place on the same day after polling, and results would be announced. This announcement was made at the meeting of the election committee held under the chairmanship of chief electoral officer Ajay Lonkar and additional chief electoral officer and media spokesperson Samarjit Singh Chouhan.