Indore: Banks to reopen today, no transaction, ATMs to be loaded too

Indore: Amid the curfew in the city, over 450 branches of the different banks located here reopen from Saturday only for their office work. No transaction work will be entertained. Cash will be loaded in over 1000 ATMs in the city.

Following the imposition of the curfew in city limit, these banks were told to down their shutters. Only on March 31 they were allowed to operate to complete official obligations Financial Year closing work. Manish Singh, Collector, informed here on Friday that we conducted a meeting with the bankers today and decided to reopen the branches of the city limit from Saturday to carry out their internal work. No transaction work will be allowed. The work for transferring of the fund granted by the State and Central Goverment into the account of the beneficiaries. They will also be loading the cash in ATMs.

RK Jain, Lead District Manager, corroborated Collector's statement on banks' working. Curfew passes will be given to bank employees. Under official work, banks will felicitate the fund transfer of state and government to the benificiaries, remaining banks year closing work, preparing the statements and forwarding them to the upper offices. Beside to that circulars will be marked in the branches for maintaining the social distancing whenever the banks allowed to open for public dealings.