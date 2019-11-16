Indore: Bajrang Dal protest over removal of Hanuman temple from IIT campus

Indore: Activists of Bajrang Dal on Saturday staged a protest in front of IIT Indore claiming that a Lord Hanuman temple on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has been removed without any genuine reason.

They claimed that an old Hanuman temple was located under a peepal tree on IIT Indore campus. That temple has now been removed.

The activists claimed that people used to go to the temple for worship when IIT Indore campus had not come up. “The temple should be re-established and FIR should be registered who got the shrine removed,” Bajrang Dal city general secretary Devendra Anjana demanded.

They also claimed that they had previously filed complaints with district administration and CSP as well but no action has been taken against into the matter.

Authorities from IIT Indore said, “The matter has already been investigated sometime ago and the district administration, police has already been informed. From the institute side, the matter is closed.”