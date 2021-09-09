Indore: Bada Ganpati Ganesh idol's chola takes 10 days to complete, says temple priest

Indore

The large idol of Lord Ganesha at Bada Ganpati temple is getting decorated with a 'Chola' (coating) and it takes almost 10 days for the priest to complete the decoration.

Like every year, this year too the 120-years old idol of Lord Ganesha will be decorated this year also with a coating of ghee, sindoor and silver.

The temple priest Pandit Dhaneshwar Dadhich said that it took 10 days to decorate the idol because of its huge size ; it is 25-feet-long and 14-feet-wide, one of the biggest in the country.The ritual of decorating the idol is performed four times in a year.

“The temple will be open for the devotees on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi but devotees will have to maintain social distancing that other Covid norms while visiting the temple," said Dadhich.



How temple for established?

Dadhich said that late Pandit Narayan Dadhich of Ujjain established the temple. The story behind the establishment of the temple is that Pandit Dhadich saw a dream in which the Lord Ganesha appeared before him and instructed him to construct a temple of Lord Ganesh in Indore behind Swayambhu Ganesh Pratima. Pandit Dhadich came Indore at the said place and found the temple.

Idol made of unique ingredients

The statue is said to have been made from unique ingredients. Apart from the bricks and limestone, it is said that materials such as jaggery, soil collected from seven pilgrimages (Ayodhya, Mathura, Mayapuri, Kashi, Avantika and Dwarka), powder of five gems or pancharatna (diamond, pearl, emerald, ruby and topaz) and water of holy rivers have been used in building the sculpture. It is also said that the frames on which the idol rests are made of gold, silver, iron, and copper.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:51 PM IST