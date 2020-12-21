Indore: Ayushi is C+ve, Manmeet to appear today

Indore: Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s second wife Ayushi did not appear in the court on Monday as she has been reported Covid-19 positive. On Tuesday, one of the witnesses in the case Manmeet has been called for cross-examination and for recording statements in front of the court.

The District Public Prosecutor, Vimal Mishra said that from Ayushi medical report has been furnished in court.

The advocates of the two of the accused also demanded the public prosecutor to provide a copy of the data gathered from the laptop, mobile, tablet and Closed Circuit Television Digital Video Recorder (CCTV DVR ) footage. The public prosecutor will respond to their application in the next hearing which will be on Tuesday.

According to the advocates involved in the case, Ayushi (second-wife of Maharaj) has also given an application in the court for changing the court. Though, the application was rejected by the court on an argument given by the advocates that the change in court will extend the court-session.

Also, the Maharaj’s daughter, Kuhu gave an application in the court pleading that the case session must go on in the same court in which the hearing is going on.

Maharaj had committed suicide by shooting himself on June 12, 2018. After the incident, the police arrested his servants Vinayak Dudhale, Sharad Deshmukh and Palak Puranik under sections of abetment to suicide and blackmailing. The accused have since been in jail.