Indore-Ayodhya Special Train To Run Four Days In February | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, Western Railway has finally released the timetable of the weekly special train to run between Indore and Ayodhya Dham. The special train will have 4 frequencies from both sides and will be run like Bharat Gaurav Train, wherein the facility of bulk ticket booking will be available. Officials sources of Ratlam Division informed this correspondent on Tuesday that two trains will be run from the city as a special train for Ayodhya Dham.

One train will be only on February 4. The second train will be run on February 10, 17 and 24 from the city with the name Aastha Express. As per the schedule, both trains will leave from Indore at 1 pm and reach Ayodhya dham the next day at 12.10 pm. On the return journey, the trains will depart from Ayodhya dham on 6, 12, 19 and 26 February and arrive in the city the next day at 8.05 pm.

The trains will run via Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi), Orai, Kanpur and Lucknow. The journey from Indore to Ayodhya by the 093909 train will be approximately 1118 kilometres long and the time taken to reach Ayodhya Dham will be 23.10 hours. on the return journey from Ayodhya to Indore, this train will take 22.15 hours.

The train will have a total of 22 coaches including 20 sleeper and two SLR class coaches. Railway experts have commented that the route given to Indore-Ayodhya train is very long and extremely time-consuming. For this reason, there is a doubt whether passengers will prefer the train. The train is being run through a long route to cover more cities. For example, the train is taking 4.30 hours to reach Ujjain from Indore via Ratlam-Nagda. In return also, the train is taking about 4.30 hours to reach Indore from Ujjain. Such discrepancies exist for other stations also. Due to this, the passengers of the city will take more time and will have to pay higher fares.