Indore: Auto rickshaw drivers on top gear with social work

Indore: Besides, social workers and NGOs, autorickshaw drivers of the city have also come ahead to do their bit to bring some relief in the Covid battle.

They are involved in this yeoman's service for the last one week. They gather funds and also contribute to the kitty from their daily earning.

Rajesh Bidkar, founder of Indore Auto Rickshaw Chalak Mahasangh said auto-rickshaw driver collected money and without taking any donation they managed to arrange for the food and distributed food packets to the poor and destitutes who have made the roads and pavements their homes.