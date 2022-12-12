Indore: ASI goes missing during training, dies, kin allege negligence by officials 

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ASI, Omprakash Saware, posted in the 34th battalion of SAF in Dhar died under mysterious circumstances in the city. He had come to the city a few days ago for training after his promotion.

The family members alleged that officials of the 15th battalion did not assist him when he informed them that he is sick and was not in a position to take part in the training.

The deceased's son Savan informed media persons that his father came to the city for his training a month ago. He was ill and had informed the concerned officials about the same but they didn't entertain him. They didn't allow him to skip the training. On November 2, he went missing but the officials of the 15th battalion did not inform the police. When the family members came to know about the same, they started searching for him in the city. One of their family members had seen him in the area and informed his son and the ASI was taken to his sister's place in Ganesh Nagar area of the city. Thereafter, the family members admitted him to a hospital where he died during the treatment. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and have started an investigation to know the cause of death.

