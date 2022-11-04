Indore: As DEO delays in renewing recognition, 10K students of 90 schools in jitters

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The future of 10,000 students of 90 schools in Indore is in the doldrums as the district education office (DEO) has so far failed to renew their recognition. The owners and students of these schools fear that if the schools do not get recognition in time, then the students won’t be able to sit for the Class 5 and 8 board examinations, as the registration has to be completed by November 16.

Association of Madhya Pradesh Unaided Private Schools members claimed that even the district collector has given his nod for their renewal.

When Free Press contacted DEO in-charge Rajesh Rathore, he said, “Everything is a lie. There is no approval from the collector and, this is a government process and it will take time.”

Association members said that in 2021, the DEO had revoked the recognition of 292 schools due to no fault of theirs, and the state education department had unlocked the portal to rectify the mistake. Of the 292 schools, recognition of 200 schools was renewed, but the fate of the other schools remains hanging.

Read Also Indore: Inter school football competition at NDPS