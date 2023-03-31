 Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

The distress call was given to the army because it was increasingly clear to the administration that the NDRF and SDRF were unable to bring out the bodies mired in the slush and mud inside the bawdi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of the 4th Mahar regiment stationed in Mhow received request for help from the Indore district administration to rescue the victims who had fallen into the bawdi at around 8.30 pm and 55 men of the regiment reached the Baleshwar Mahadev Temple at around 9.30 pm.

The distress call was given to the army because it was increasingly clear to the administration that the NDRF and SDRF were unable to bring out the bodies mired in the slush and mud inside the bawdi.

The well-equipped armymen plunged into the rescue operation immediately and the first thing they did was to cut the iron bars of the reinforced concrete of the slab as they were proving to be a major hindrance in bringing out the bodies. The moment the iron bars were cut the armymen descended into the bawdi and started bringing out the bodies. They worked tirelessly for over 16 hours and fished out 24 bodies. An officer of the rank of Major and two junior commissioned officers also went inside the bawdi to direct the men on the spot. The action of the soldiers were appreciated by the bereaved family members

Army sources said they received full cooperation from the NDRF and SDRF while carrying out the rescue operation.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public wrath over 36...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

CUET (UG) registration window shuts with lesser registrations

CUET (UG) registration window shuts with lesser registrations

Indore Temple tragedy: These 11 people lived & died together

Indore Temple tragedy: These 11 people lived & died together

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation