Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of the 4th Mahar regiment stationed in Mhow received request for help from the Indore district administration to rescue the victims who had fallen into the bawdi at around 8.30 pm and 55 men of the regiment reached the Baleshwar Mahadev Temple at around 9.30 pm.

The distress call was given to the army because it was increasingly clear to the administration that the NDRF and SDRF were unable to bring out the bodies mired in the slush and mud inside the bawdi.

The well-equipped armymen plunged into the rescue operation immediately and the first thing they did was to cut the iron bars of the reinforced concrete of the slab as they were proving to be a major hindrance in bringing out the bodies. The moment the iron bars were cut the armymen descended into the bawdi and started bringing out the bodies. They worked tirelessly for over 16 hours and fished out 24 bodies. An officer of the rank of Major and two junior commissioned officers also went inside the bawdi to direct the men on the spot. The action of the soldiers were appreciated by the bereaved family members

Army sources said they received full cooperation from the NDRF and SDRF while carrying out the rescue operation.