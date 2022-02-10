Indore: Are uniforms not meant to bring uniformity? What’s wrong in it?, says Vishwas Sarang over Inder Singh's hijab statement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the U-turn by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar over the ‘hijab ban’, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that the government never remains on the backfoot as the statement of the school education minister was taken in a wrong way.

Sarang said that nobody was banning women from their right to wear any attire, but people should not spread sectarianism to run their politics whether it is the MLA of Bhopal or any other.

Inder Singh Parmar, who had backed the ‘hijab ban’ and proposed a dress code for schools on Tuesday, took a U-turn on Wednesday and said (in Bhopal), “There’s no controversy over (the wearing of) ‘hijab’ in Madhya Pradesh. No proposal is under consideration of the state government regarding a ‘hijab ban’. So, there should be no confusion in this regard.”

‘No one big or small, all of us are equal…’

‘The statement of Inder Singh Parmar was taken in a wrong way earlier and now, too. He talked about the dress code for discipline and uniformity…and what is wrong in that? Every organisation has its uniform for maintaining uniformity as no one is big or small and all are equal’ -Vishwas Sarang, medical education minister

‘We sailed through third wave easily owing to Modi vaccine’

The medical education minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had efficiently faced the Covid-19 challenge and come out of the third wave successfully.

‘The way we handled the Covid wave has become a case study for many countries. The third wave of Covid-19 was dangerous in many countries, but we sailed out of it easily due to the ‘Modi Vaccine’. People in the Opposition named Covid vaccine ‘Modi Vaccine’ and we’re proud to use the term,” Sarang said. He added that the Yogi government would come to power again in Uttar Pradesh and the results would show the other parties their place.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:27 AM IST