Indore: Another man held in Rs 35 crore cheque fraud bid

Photo: Freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested another person in the Khajrana area on Monday in a Rs 35-crore cheque fraud attempt. In this case, the police had earlier arrested four people. The accused told the police that the four people who had been caught by the police had made an agreement with him for investment of the amount and had given a cheque to him.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said a nationalised bank in the Khajrana area had received a cheque for Rs 35 crore. After seeing such a huge amount, the bank got in touch with the company. The company denied having issued a cheque for such a huge amount. After that, the bank registered a case against unidentified persons. After examining CCTVs, the police arrested four people—Shamim, Ramgopal, Jitendra and Avdhendra—on Sunday.

During the investigations, the police found that the account was in the name of Sunil Jain. On Monday, Jain was arrested by the police. Jain told the police that the four people who had been arrested on Sunday had made an agreement with him for investment in Lucknow. Jain has lodged a complaint with the police in Ujjain for fraud being committed with him. The police are investigating the case and the accused are being questioned further.

