Indore: Another Doctor Held Under Digital House Arrest For 24 Hours, Loses ₹3L | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Another case of digital house arrest for 24 hours was reported in the city on Wednesday. Cyber criminals again targeted a doctor and duped him of Rs 3 lakh after threatening him and taking him in fear of implicating in a false case as his parcel which was booked for Thailand was caught by the customs and drugs were found in the parcel.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Dr Kashyap along with his father reached the office and he lodged a complaint that he had received a call from an unidentified person, who informed that a parcel was booked in his name (Dr Kashyap) for Thailand. The parcel was intercepted by the customs department as drugs were being transported in it. He also informed the complainant that his details are also found in human trafficking case.

Dr Kashyap replied that he did not send any parcel when the caller gave some information about him to gain his trust and said that several agencies may investigate the case as there were drugs in the parcel and the complainant’s details were mentioned in a human trafficking case. The doctor then became scared of the caller. The cybercriminal further informed him that cyber cell officials would also record his statement. Then, Dr Kashyap agreed for the same and he later received a video call from Skype where he was threatened that several agencies are investigating the case so he should stay online on video call till the verification process.

The complainant informed the officer that the caller didn’t allow him to leave the place. He even told him not to go to his clinic. The doctor stayed under digital house arrest for about 24 hours. The cybercriminal later informed the complainant that they may stop taking action against him if he pays 90 per cent of the parcel amount to them. The complainant reached the bank and did a transaction in the bank account given by the accused. He later reached home but the video call continued for 24 hours.

Complainant doubted after seeing video of a fake officer

Dr Kashyap informed the police that he told the cybercriminal to show his identity card, badge etc when he informed him that the agencies are working on his case and some politicians are also involved in the case so they would contact the complainant after taking permission from higher officials. Later, they showed a video with an official to him when the complainant doubted them and did not transfer more money to them.

Father took him to crime branch office

When the complainant’s father came to know about the incident, he took him to the crime branch office. His father informed Dandotiya that he had read a news article in which a doctor couple was duped of lakhs of rupees by cybercriminals by holding them under digital house arrest for 48 hours in the city a few days ago. Dr Kashyap’s father told the officer that awareness among people is needed so that they may avoid such fraudulent incidents. His son was unaware about the same so he was trapped by the accused and took Rs 3 lakh from him.

Doc couple were duped of Rs 8 lakh

It is noteworthy that a doctor couple from Rau area was also trapped by the accused. They had received a call from the caller, who posed as an official from an international courier company. Later, they were terrified by the caller and were duped of Rs 8 lakh a few days ago. Additional DCP Dandotiya said that people should be aware of such thugs as no investigating agency began probe soon after receiving the call.